Golden Green Inc. Takes $490,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,924 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.42. The company had a trading volume of 475,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,155,289. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.35.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.32.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

