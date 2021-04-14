Golden Green Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Golden Green Inc. lowered its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,327. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $130.56 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.25.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

