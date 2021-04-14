Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.58

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.58 and last traded at $54.18, with a volume of 779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 93.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 170,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.