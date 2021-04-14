The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.57

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.57 and last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 8948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 33,215 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,215,669.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,107,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,528,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1,058.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

