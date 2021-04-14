Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.47

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 5103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $891.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,421 shares in the company, valued at $13,747,467.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $212,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,689,080. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Caleres by 20.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

