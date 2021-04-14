Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Down 4.1%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.61. 84,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 61,124,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $6,468,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,109,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 145,549 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

