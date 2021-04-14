good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the March 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SLGBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of good natured Products in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of good natured Products in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLGBF traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. 47,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,632. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99. good natured Products has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

