Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 784.5% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS SNPHY traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 71,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,563. Santen Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $20.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32.
About Santen Pharmaceutical
