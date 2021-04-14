Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 784.5% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS SNPHY traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 71,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,563. Santen Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $20.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

