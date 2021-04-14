Chicago Capital LLC Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 213,686 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after buying an additional 204,018 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $222.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,821. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.27 and a twelve month high of $228.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.53.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

