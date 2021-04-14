Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,049,300 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 2,190,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,493.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SEMHF remained flat at $$54.50 on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $60.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

