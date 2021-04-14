Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,049,300 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 2,190,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,493.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SEMHF remained flat at $$54.50 on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $60.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

