Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund comprises approximately 0.4% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PFD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. 4,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,042. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

