Golden Green Inc. Decreases Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Golden Green Inc. decreased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,577 shares during the quarter. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund accounts for approximately 1.1% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 73,410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 161,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $3,132,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FFC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.39. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,915. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.