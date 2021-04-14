SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Holdings Cut by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up about 1.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,816,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.49. 47,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.05. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $87.05 and a 52 week high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

