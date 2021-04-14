Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,945 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in Valero Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 14,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 152,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Valero Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

VLO stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.21. The company had a trading volume of 77,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,605. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,402.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

