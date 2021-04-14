Hudson Capital Management LLC Trims Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. PulteGroup makes up about 1.1% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.9% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 42,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,752,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.3% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $53.93. 41,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,652. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

