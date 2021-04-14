Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.13. The stock had a trading volume of 25,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,290. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

