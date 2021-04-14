Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.4% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 735,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,589,000 after acquiring an additional 75,067 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.10. The stock had a trading volume of 47,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,906. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The firm has a market cap of $375.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 784,272 shares of company stock worth $260,633,643. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

