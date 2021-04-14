Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 502,068 shares.The stock last traded at $16.04 and had previously closed at $15.71.

VLRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.51. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 698,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 68,610 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $1,652,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 200,620 shares during the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

