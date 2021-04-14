Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.14. NuVasive posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on NUVA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 14.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 23,612 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 559,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,650,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NuVasive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,565. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average of $55.03.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

