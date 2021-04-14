Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Issues Earnings Results

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.20. 340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,043. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $269.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.30. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

KRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

