Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Lessened by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.7% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the first quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 296,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,102,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,421,000 after buying an additional 170,098 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 44,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.3% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.05. 60,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,702,500. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

