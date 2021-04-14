Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,223 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $126,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,816. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.