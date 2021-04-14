Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.57 Million

Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will announce $245.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $235.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $253.80 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $248.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Shares of AWI stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.32. 426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,480. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $96.84. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $416,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $3,032,418. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $22,317,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

