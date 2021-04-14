Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 800 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 129,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $136.29. The stock had a trading volume of 34,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,134. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

