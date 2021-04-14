Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 5,408 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.5% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,904,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.29. 47,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.40 and a 1 year high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

