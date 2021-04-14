Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Purchased by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 162.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,581 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,355 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,038,000. Tlwm acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,484,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,074,000. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 464.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 561,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 462,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $$21.66 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,642. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $21.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76.

