Omnitude (ECOM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $130,584.00

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $130,584.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00058643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00018523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00088859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.96 or 0.00630032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00032366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00036864 BTC.

Omnitude is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

