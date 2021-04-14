Ballew Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,284 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GSK traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $36.11. 259,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,913,303. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

