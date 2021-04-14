Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) Short Interest Down 89.0% in March

Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS ALKHF remained flat at $C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. Alaska Hydro has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 million and a P/E ratio of -26.50.

About Alaska Hydro

Alaska Hydro Corporation engages in the development of renewable energy projects. The company primarily focuses on hydroelectric power generation for resource development. It focuses on the More Creek hydroelectric project with a generation capacity of approximately 306 gigawatt hours of energy per year located in northwest British Columbia.

