Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) Short Interest Down 89.0% in March

Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
OTCMKTS ALKHF remained flat at $C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. Alaska Hydro has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 million and a P/E ratio of -26.50.
About Alaska Hydro
