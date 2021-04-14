Titan Coin Hits Market Cap of $2.87 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $93,425.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00005931 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

