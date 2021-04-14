Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $8.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.66 billion to $14.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $61.44. 91,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,644,321. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $134,172,000 after buying an additional 1,143,970 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

