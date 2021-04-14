Ballew Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 51,044 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 51,044 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $1,717,000. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 33,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,720 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.67. 48,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

