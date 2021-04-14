Ballew Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.96. 2,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average is $88.11. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30.

