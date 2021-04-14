LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $92.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. LivaNova traded as high as $83.55 and last traded at $82.34, with a volume of 5954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.05.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,973,000 after acquiring an additional 206,295 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $1,457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $1,123,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

