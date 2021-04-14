Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 28 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $8,985,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN traded down $34.00 on Wednesday, hitting $3,366.00. 54,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,323. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,120.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,183.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,186.21 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

