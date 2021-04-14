Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 28 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $8,985,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN traded down $34.00 on Wednesday, hitting $3,366.00. 54,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,323. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,120.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,183.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,186.21 and a one year high of $3,552.25.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
