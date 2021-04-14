Winfield Associates Inc. Invests $205,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,113,000 after acquiring an additional 63,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $359,336,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after buying an additional 25,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.48.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $158.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

