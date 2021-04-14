Highland Private Wealth Management Buys New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.27.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.44. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $254.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

