APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Sells 445 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.91. 128,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $94.88.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

