Ballew Advisors Inc Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 153.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,830 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises about 1.2% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,251,199. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

