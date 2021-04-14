Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Reduces Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,282,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,055,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 496.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRG. Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

