Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 1,869 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

LECO traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.55. 2,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,758. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.12 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

