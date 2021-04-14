Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 1.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.5% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.24. 91,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,910,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $37.31.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.