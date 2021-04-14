Synchrony Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 16,861 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,300% compared to the average daily volume of 1,204 call options.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 177,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,824. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

