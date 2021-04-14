$201.92 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce sales of $201.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.98 million and the lowest is $199.82 million. Criteo reported sales of $206.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $863.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.76 million to $896.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $889.19 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $940.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Criteo’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.53.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,365 shares of company stock worth $147,845. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.96. 27,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,122. Criteo has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

