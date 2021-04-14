NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush lowered NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.25.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NVCR opened at $189.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.40. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $218.09.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,011.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,412 shares of company stock worth $12,334,989. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $148,269,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 982.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,463,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 2,140.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 174,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 166,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,429,497,000 after purchasing an additional 136,430 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.