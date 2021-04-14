1,256 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after buying an additional 220,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.38. 3,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,128. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.62. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.41 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

