Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 51,930 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 121.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,930 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $36,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,075,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.08.

In other news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,243 shares of company stock worth $7,621,107 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $8.75 on Wednesday, hitting $396.67. 2,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,754. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.45 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

