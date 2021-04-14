Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Boosted by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,378 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $74,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Visa by 17.1% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Visa by 185.2% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.90. 98,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,886,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.15 and a 1 year high of $228.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

