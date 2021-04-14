Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 601 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.84. 821,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,078,750. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $343.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

