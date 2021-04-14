Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.3% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,676,777. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $203.63 and a 1 year high of $341.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

